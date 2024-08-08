The GSPCA is seeking a Guernsey resident to keep their loggerhead turtle while they find a place to rehabilitate her abroad.

Barnacle Bill came to GSPCA in November last year after washing up on Guernsey's west coast during Storm Ciarán.

Since then, Bill has tripled in size and needs a new place to live while her paperwork is approved to leave the island and recover in warmer waters.

The GSPCA said the new pool needs to be around four foot squared or larger, and needs pumps.

"Due to the UK coming out of the EU, the Spanish import forms have been much more complicated." - GSPCA's Steve Byrne Credit: ITV Channel

Import paperwork was sought to send Bill to a Gran Canaria facility which rehabilitates turtles.

However, due to import complications, the GSPCA is now exploring other destinations for Bill including Cape Verde and Turkey.

GSCPA manager Steve Byrne says: "The most important thing is we need to get Barnacle Bill back where she belongs as she is growing every day.

"We are appealing to find her much larger swimming quarters as we continue to care for her."

