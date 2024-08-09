Live
Battle of Flowers 2024: best pictures from Jersey's spectacular street carnival
Jersey's Battle of Flowers gets underway today (9 August) with all 12 parishes competing to be crowned champions by winning the prestigious Prix d'Honneur. Battle of Flowers has taken place on the island for 122 years and is a spectacle like no other. St Clement took home the top prize in 2023 but will face stiff competition this time out with every Jersey parish taking part.Today's Grand Day Parade along Victoria Avenue kicks off at 4pm.2022 Eurovision runner-up Sam Ryder will take to the stage in Lower Park later this evening to cap off first day of one of Europe's most unique carnivals.
Battle of Flowers 2024 in pictures:
