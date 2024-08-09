Battle of Flowers 2024: best pictures from Jersey's spectacular street carnival

Jersey's Battle of Flowers gets underway today (9 August) with all 12 parishes competing to be crowned champions by winning the prestigious Prix d'Honneur. Battle of Flowers has taken place on the island for 122 years and is a spectacle like no other. St Clement took home the top prize in 2023 but will face stiff competition this time out with every Jersey parish taking part.Today's Grand Day Parade along Victoria Avenue kicks off at 4pm.2022 Eurovision runner-up Sam Ryder will take to the stage in Lower Park later this evening to cap off first day of one of Europe's most unique carnivals.

Battle of Flowers 2024 in pictures:

A float heading along La Route de la Liberation in St Helier this morning before the sun arrived. Credit: ITV Channel

All go for Grouville as they got their float assembled ahead of the Grand Day Parade. Credit: ITV Channel

Excited crowds gather the start of the Grand Day Parade on Victoria Avenue. Credit: ITV Channel

After a short delay, Battle is properly under way! Credit: ITV Channel

The sun came out for the start of the Grand Day Parade and the performers were loving it! Credit: ITV Channel

The Bloco Fogo drummers keep the parade in time with an almighty beat. Credit: ITV Channel

Trinity's Connétable Philip Le Sueur went for something a little different during the parade and was loving every second! Credit: ITV Channel

