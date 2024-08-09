Channel Islands extend ID card scheme for French day-trippers until 2025

Jersey and Guernsey's governments have extended a scheme allowing French day trippers to visit the Channel Islands using only their identity cards until September 2025. The scheme was due to end in September 2024 with visitors from France being able to use their identity cards as an alternative to passports to boost the islands' tourism and hospitality sectors. It was introduced in April 2023 as a pilot scheme with both Bailiwicks seeing an increase in visitor numbers from France since then. This latest decision was made following discussions with the UK government. The UK government, as well as the States of Guernsey and States of Jersey, will introduce an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) programme which is currently planned for the end of 2025.

The ETA scheme will mean visitors from outside the Common Travel Area (CTA) - which includes the UK, Republic of Ireland, the Isle of Man and the Channel Islands - who do not have a visa, will need to provide passport details to visit the Jersey and Guernsey. Deputy Mary Le Hegarat, Jersey's Minister for Justice and Home Affairs, said: "I’m pleased to be able to extend the scheme for another year and so benefit the local tourist industry."Whilst the introduction of the ETA scheme makes further extension potentially problematic it will increase the security of the CTA and consequently our island’s borders.”Deputy Rob Prow, President of the Committee for Home Affairs, said: "This scheme was initially introduced just for the summer of 2023, but the benefits to local businesses in allowing French travellers into the Bailiwick for day trips were clear, and so we are pleased to have been able to continue it since."France is a country where the number of people who hold a passport is relatively low, and so ensuring they can still travel following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU has beenvery valuable."It is unlikely the scheme will continue when ETAs are introduced, however that scheme will increase the security of the Common Travel Area, and therefore the Bailiwick.”

