• Sam Ryder speaks to ITV Channel's Katya Fowler about being at Battle of Flowers. Eurovision star Sam Ryder has described Jersey's Battle of Flowers as "an assault on the senses" as he celebrated with crowds ahead of his headline performance at the floral festival later this evening (9 August).The Battle of Flowers, which has been running for 122 years, has seen all 12 Jersey parishes go head-to-head as they compete for the title of having made the best floral float in this afternoon's Grand Day Parade in St Helier. Ryder, whose song 'SPACE MAN' fired him to second place at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest, expressed his excitement about being part of the Battle of Flowers.

In an interview with ITV News, he said: "I haven't really been out of my studio for the whole year so this is an assault on the senses in the best way."I'm asking all kinds of questions about how these floats are made if there are any island rivalries. I want someone to make a documentary about all this stuff because I think it's bonkers."Anyway, I'm stoked for the show. Let's go!"Ryder will take to the stage at Lower Park later this evening to cap off day one of three of this year's Battle of Flowers.

