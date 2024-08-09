Jersey man jailed for importing nearly 5 kilos of cannabis

A Jersey man has been jailed for two-years for importing nearly five kilograms of cannabis onto the island. Matthew Planner, 24, was sentenced in Jersey's Royal Court today (9 August). Jersey Customs & Immigration Service (JCIS) intercepted a parcel containing 4.8 kilograms of cannabis in heat-sealed packages, worth up to £150,000, at Jersey Post Headquarters on 7 September 2023. Planner was arrested the following day after having received a substitute parcel at an address in St Saviour. Investigations showed that Planner was living in St Helier at the time and the address the cannabis was sent to was an old address. Speaking about the case, Senior Manager Luke Goddard said: "This is a significant seizure of cannabis and demonstrates both the high level of vigilance our Officers have in dealing with postal traffic and the ability JCIS has in undertaking covert activities in order to bring successful prosecutions against those involved in this level of criminality."Undoubtedly the disruption caused to the syndicate involved will be significant and the resulting sentence reflects the seriousness of the offence."

