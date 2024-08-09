The Optimists Club win 19th Prix d'Honneur at Jersey's Battle of Flowers
The Optimists Club have bagged the Prix d'Honneur at the 2024 Battle of Flowers.The 19-time winners of the prestigious title triumphed with their float-themed Disney character 'Moana'. Hundreds of islanders packed onto Victoria Avenue in St Helier to cheer on the floats, which included entries for all 12 Jersey parishes, at this afternoon's (9 August) Grand Day Parade. The 2024 Battle of Flowers runs until Sunday (11 August).
The main awards for the 2024 Battle of Flowers were as follows:
Prix d'Honneur: The Optimists Club
Prix d'Excellence: Grouville
Grand Prix des Paroisses: St Clement
Grand Prix des Fleurs: St Clement
Prix des Paroisses: St Saviour
Prix de Merit: Ollivro
Prix Decor: Galaad
Prix d'Honneur de Papier: St Saviour
Prix d'Excellence de Papier: St Helier
Junior Awards:
Junior Prix D'Honneur: The Optimists Juniors
Junior Prix D'Excellence: Grouville Juniors
Junior Prix D'Honneur De Papier: St Lawrence Juniors
Junior Parish: Norther Alliance Juniors
Other Awards:
Best Costume: St Clement
Best Costume (Juniors): Grouville
Carnival Atmosphere: St Clement
Carnival Atmosphere (Juniors): St Lawrence
Clubs and Associations over 35ft: Optimists
Clubs and Associations over 35ft (Senior): Galaad
Clubs and Associations (Junior): Optimists
Most Humorous (Senior): St Saviour
Most Humorous (Junior): St Lawrence
Best Animation (Senior): Grouville
Individual- over 35ft: Adrian and Friends
Individual- under 35ft: Ollivro Family and Friends
Individual (Junior): Adrian and Friends
Design (Senior): St Mary and St Ouen
Design (Junior): Optimists Juniors
Best Set Piece Floral: St Mary and St Ouen
Best Set Piece Paper: St Saviour
Best Set Piece (Junior): Adrian and Friends
Best Set Piece (Senior): St Clement
2D Detailed Work (Floral): Grouville
2D Detailed Work (Paper): St Helier
2D Detailed Work (Junior): Optimists Juniors
New Exhibitor Award (Senior): Northern Alliance
New Exhibitor Award (Junior) Northern Alliance
The celebrations continue tonight with a headline performance from Sam Ryder at Lower Park ahead of Saturday's Moonlight Parade from 8:30pm.
