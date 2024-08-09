The Optimists Club have bagged the Prix d'Honneur at the 2024 Battle of Flowers.The 19-time winners of the prestigious title triumphed with their float-themed Disney character 'Moana'. Hundreds of islanders packed onto Victoria Avenue in St Helier to cheer on the floats, which included entries for all 12 Jersey parishes, at this afternoon's (9 August) Grand Day Parade. The 2024 Battle of Flowers runs until Sunday (11 August).

The main awards for the 2024 Battle of Flowers were as follows:

Prix d'Honneur: The Optimists Club

Prix d'Excellence: Grouville

Grand Prix des Paroisses: St Clement

Grand Prix des Fleurs: St Clement

Prix des Paroisses: St Saviour

Prix de Merit: Ollivro

Prix Decor: Galaad

Prix d'Honneur de Papier: St Saviour

Prix d'Excellence de Papier: St Helier

Junior Awards:

Junior Prix D'Honneur: The Optimists Juniors

Junior Prix D'Excellence: Grouville Juniors

Junior Prix D'Honneur De Papier: St Lawrence Juniors

Junior Parish: Norther Alliance Juniors

Other Awards:

Best Costume: St Clement

Best Costume (Juniors): Grouville

Carnival Atmosphere: St Clement

Carnival Atmosphere (Juniors): St Lawrence

Clubs and Associations over 35ft: Optimists

Clubs and Associations over 35ft (Senior): Galaad

Clubs and Associations (Junior): Optimists

Most Humorous (Senior): St Saviour

Most Humorous (Junior): St Lawrence

Best Animation (Senior): Grouville

Individual- over 35ft: Adrian and Friends

Individual- under 35ft: Ollivro Family and Friends

Individual (Junior): Adrian and Friends

Design (Senior): St Mary and St Ouen

Design (Junior): Optimists Juniors

Best Set Piece Floral: St Mary and St Ouen

Best Set Piece Paper: St Saviour

Best Set Piece (Junior): Adrian and Friends

Best Set Piece (Senior): St Clement

2D Detailed Work (Floral): Grouville

2D Detailed Work (Paper): St Helier

2D Detailed Work (Junior): Optimists Juniors

New Exhibitor Award (Senior): Northern Alliance

New Exhibitor Award (Junior) Northern Alliance

The celebrations continue tonight with a headline performance from Sam Ryder at Lower Park ahead of Saturday's Moonlight Parade from 8:30pm.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...