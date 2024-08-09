The Battle of the Flowers 2024 returns to Jersey today until Sunday 11 August.

This year is the first year the celebrations including floats parades, live music and entertainment will be split across three days.

Eurovision star Sam Ryder and Marti Pellow from Wet Wet Wet will take to the stage across the weekend as the 2024 headliners.

The festival see all 12 parishes represented by floats this year, for the first time in a generation.

Parishes Trinity, St John and St Martin have teamed up to become the "Northern Alliance".

Residents were doing the finishing touches to their floats yesterday (Thursday 8 August) ahead of the parade.

Islanders were busy adding the cherry the top to their 'Wonka' inspired float Credit: ITV Channel

Here is what you need to know about the Battle of Flowers 2024:Friday 9 August:

Gates will open at 2pm with The Grand Day Parade kicking off at 4pm.

People attending the event will be able to see Sam Ryder, who will be joining the islanders in the parade.

Ryder will then take to the stage for his headline set 6pm until 8pm at Lower Park.

Saturday 10 August:

On Saturday 10 August, The Moonlight Parade will light up the streets as islanders can see the floats lit up for a night-time spectacle.

The event will begin at 8:30pm but gates will open at 6.30pm, both parades last around 90 minutes.

A finale concert by a Queen tribute band will follow The Moonlight Parade to close the night.Sunday 11 August:

On the final day of the celebrations, Marti Pellow from Wet Wet Wet will perform his set at 7.20pm but gates will open at 6pm.

