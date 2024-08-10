Guernsey's Chalk Art Festival returns for second year

Guernsey's Chalk Art Festival has returned to Saumarez Park for a second year.

The event sees islanders get creative and fill the park's pathways with colour.

'Hopefully they leave with an interest in art' Credit: ITV Channel

Organiser and artist Ross Le Bunn first got the idea after seeing similar festivals in America, and was "jealous" that Guernsey had nothing like it.

"Last year massively exceeding my expectations", he said, "and this year is similar, we've got around 150 pieces of art so far and it's been really well received.

"Chalk is such a brilliant medium. It's so accessible - it's non-toxic and can be washed away with rain.

The sunny weather ensures the artworks will not yet be washed away. Credit: ITV Channel

"It's a good place for kids to start ... what we are seeing are kids taking pride in what they are doing, and hopefully they leave with an interest in art".

With that in mind, the budding artists involved were invited to take the chalk they were handed home with them.

Ross also added that he hoped an indoor space could be offered in future to carry out another event in the autumn.