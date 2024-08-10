Temperatures in Jersey are expected to exceed 30 degrees over the weekend (10-11th August).

The hot weather has been welcome news for organisers of the Battle of Flowers and Guernsey's South Show.

However, Jersey's government has issued guidance reminding islanders that extreme heat can cause 'exhaustion, heatstroke, and dehydration'.

They are asking islanders to 'avoid going outside during the hottest time of day', 'drink plenty of water' and 'leave strenuous activities for later on in the day when it is cooler'.

The government added: 'Older people and children are particularly at risk'.

ITV Channel's latest weather forecast can be found here.