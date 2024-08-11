Play Brightcove video

Highlights from the incredible closing ceremony...

Alderney Week came to an end last night (Saturday 10 August) - with the traditional torchlight procession closing the festival.

In a ritual that has existed in various forms for centuries, hundreds of people marched from the Island Hall and through the high street.

The torches are then thrown onto an immense bonfire, which this year had a Doctor Who TARDIS at the top.

Once their journey through the town is complete, the torches are thrown onto a bonfire. Credit: ITV Channel

Finally, once everyone contributes their torch and the fire is given a chance to die down, a firework display begins - filling the darkness with further light.

Reflecting on the week as a whole, organiser Wayne Chandler said: "Seeing the smiles on people's faces makes it all worthwhile.

"The plan is to make them bigger and better, and more interesting so more people come and enjoy it.

"We have started planning for next year... and it's going to be good, let's put it that way!"