Flights to and from the Channel Islands have been delayed or cancelled due to fog and technical issues.

Aurigny, easyJet, Blue Islands and British Airways' services were all affected by the adverse weather on Monday (12 August).

Aurigny has confirmed that "heavy fog and unforeseen maintenance" to its new leased aircraft caused issues with its Guernsey schedule and that disruption may continue into Tuesday.

Flights to Alderney, Exeter and London City Airports were all cancelled on Monday.

In a statement, a spokersperson says: "The aircraft, G-PEMB, was recently introduced to the Aurigny fleet with a soft launch on Friday 9 August.

"While it performed well, some expected teething issues have emerged post-initial service. Our engineering team is currently addressing these to ensure readiness for a full flying program.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused to our passengers due to these unforeseen circumstances.

"Our team is working diligently to minimise the impact and is actively reaching out to all affected passengers."

They went on to thank passengers for their patience and underlined their commitment to safety.

Aurigny has encouraged passengers to check the 'Disruptions' section of their website and to also visit the Guernsey Airport Arrivals and Departures page for latest updates.

Blue Islands flights between Jersey and Guernsey and easyJet services between Jersey and Manchester were also cancelled.

British Airways did not cancel any of its trips but saw some planes delayed.

