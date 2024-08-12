A petition calling for free parking in St Helier on Saturdays has been signed more than 1,100 times.

Some islanders say they are concerned that the cost of leaving your car to go shopping in the town centre is reducing footfall.

The petition claims that "the Internet is killing retail and St Helier is becoming a ghost town" as parking prices deter people from visiting local shops, restaurants and cafés.

Supporters are calling for all States-operated car parks in St Helier to be free to use on Saturdays, it currently costs £1.04 for an hour stay following a 7% rise in May.

The petition has reached the required threshold for a ministerial response that is expected in the coming days.

Louise Carson runs a local crafts business and has a temporary market stall.

She explains: "It could help. Obviously we're not here all the time so when we pop up on a Saturday, footfall is really, really important to us.

"I think that there are some people that are living on the breadline so for them, coming into town would be much more expensive than maybe going somewhere else or ordering from Amazon.

"You get holidaymakers coming round to have a look but I'm not sure those people are spending money in the shops that are here in town."

ITV News also surveyed shoppers to find out their views on whether parking should be free in St Helier on Saturdays.

One said: "Parking should be free and I do think it would fetch more people into town because with the price of parking, on top of everything else, people think twice and go out of town to park for free."

Another added: "In principle, I think that it would encourage people to come in and do more shopping. I think it would boost footfall in town for a few hours so it's probably a good idea."

Drivers with a free permit can leave their cars at the Airport Playing Fields in St Brelade and pay for a bus to St Helier until the end of August under a trial scheme championed by Jersey's Infrastructure Minister Andy Jehan.

