Alentou d’ St Hélyi, y’a des ‘Wayfinder’, des sîngnes auvec eune carte dé la Ville et d’s înformâtions entouor lé quartchi.

For those not fluent in Jèrriais, new 'Talking Signs' in St Helier will help residents and visitors understand and more easily listen to Jersey's traditional language.

The above reads: “Around St Helier, there are ‘Wayfinder signs’ with a map of the town and information about the area."

The signs have been placed at 15 historic landmarks in the town.

Each has a QR code that, once scanned, reads snippets of St Helier's history in Jèrriais with a translation provided in English.

Mature students learning with L'Office du Jèrriais, who teach the language in schools and online, devised the project.

Student, Laurence Curtis said the original idea came when tourists asked if he spoke the language.

He explained: "Two visitors from Normandy who needed directions in town asked me if I spoke Jèrriais as they wanted to hear and record it.

"That gave me the idea to look for ways to make it easier for people to hear Jèrriais around the Island, as well as being able to see it."

Each sign holds information about the historical significance of the site in both English and French. Credit: ITV Channel

It is hoped that the signs will make the language more accessible to visitors and islanders.

Laurence believes that there has been a recent revival of interest in the language, but said it is very difficult to hear the language being spoken.

He added: "I hope that the recordings will help bring Jèrriais to people who might not otherwise hear it and perhaps inspire some of them to start learning the language."

