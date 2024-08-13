St Peter Port's Senior Constable has resigned after admitting she has "fallen short" by failing to submit the Douzaine's annual accounts for the past three years.

Zoe Lihou says that high staff turnover and a difficult recruitment process means the Parish's audited accounts have not been presented since 2021.

She adds the role has made her feel "stretched" and cited personal reasons for her decision to step down on Friday 9 August.

Junior Constable, Diane Mitchell, will take up the position of Senior Constable.

Ms Lihou says: "There's rightfully so much responsibility and accountability of Douzainiers but we are all just volunteers.

"I felt like my personal life was being sidelined due to the amount of work I had to do and I just couldn't cope."

She adds: "I fully accept I have not fulfilled what I need to do.

"If I carried on in post, it would have not been fair on me or the Douzaine."

There are laws in place that require Constables to publish audited financial statements for parishes with an income of more than £250,000 - this would include St Peter Port.

According to Ms Lihou, the Parish finances have not been in a position where they could be audited since 2020.

She explains: "The auditors cannot audit what's not there.

"It's a really unfortunate position to be in. I really care about the Douzaine and there was numerous factors as to why the finances weren't in place to be audited but I fully accept it's my responsibility.

"However, I have full confidence that Diane will do a great job. She will have a great team around her."

ITV News understands the Douzaine will meet on Tuesday night (13 August) to discuss the matter further.

