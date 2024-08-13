Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh visited Guernsey on Monday (12 August) ahead of a cross-channel sailing race between around 140 young people.

Her Royal Highness also took the helm of t he 23-metre yacht 'Prolific' before attending a private reception and watching a 21-gun salute.

Sophie last visited Guernsey as the Countess of Wessex in 2022 to mark the 77th anniversary of the island's liberation from Nazi Occupation.

This Royal visit follows the King and Queen's tour of Guernsey and Jersey in July.

Here are some pictures from the day's key moments:

The Duchess started the day meeting some of the sailors participating in the cross-channel race from Guernsey to Poole. Credit: ITV Channel

Some young sailors spoke to the Duchess on the yacht 'Prolific' ahead of Tuesday's race. Credit: ITV Channel

Sophie then took to the water herself, getting stuck in as she lifted a buoy on board the yacht. Credit: PA

She took the helm of the 'Prolific' yacht, sailing through Guernsey's waters. Credit: PA

The Duchess's visit attracted attention from islanders and four-legged friends alike. Credit: PA

Her Royal Highness was joined by Guernsey's Lieutenant Governor, Richard Cripwell, for a reception at the island's Yacht Club. Credit: ITV Channel

She found some time to talk to some young children who were training on the model yacht pond at Crown Pier. Credit: ITV Channel

The Duchess then posed for a photo at Guernsey Yacht Club before a 21-gun salute ended the day's events. Credit: ITV Channel

