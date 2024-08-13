Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh visited Guernsey on Monday (12 August) ahead of a cross-channel sailing race between around 140 young people.
Her Royal Highness also took the helm of the 23-metre yacht 'Prolific' before attending a private reception and watching a 21-gun salute.
Sophie last visited Guernsey as the Countess of Wessex in 2022 to mark the 77th anniversary of the island's liberation from Nazi Occupation.
This Royal visit follows the King and Queen's tour of Guernsey and Jersey in July.
Here are some pictures from the day's key moments:
