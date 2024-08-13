Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel reporter Kate Prout meets one Guernsey woman who says she is "terrified" after receiving a large fine from the Tax Office

A 84-year-old pensioner from Guernsey has racked up fines of around £1,600 despite insisting she always sorts her tax on time.

Brenda Wall from St Peter Port received an email from the Revenue Service in March accusing her of not paying the correct level of income tax, she has since been charged around £10 per day.

She says: "I'm terrified really, I've been on the phone to Mark to ask him, 'please help me'."

Brenda and her son Mark say they have consistently tried to get in contact with the Tax Office to straighten out the issue but never received a reply.

Mark Wall explains: "My mother is being fined frightening sums of money. She's always paid her tax on time, so we really don't understand why all of a sudden she's being accused of not doing so.

"We just want some communication but we've heard nothing. I've emailed them twice since they got in touch with us and even sent them my mobile number but still have heard nothing.

"All we want is for someone to pick up the phone and call."

Mark Wall says he and his mother have emailed the Tax Office on numerous occasions but are yet to receive a reply. Credit: ITV Channel

Ms Wall's experience comes as a huge backlog in the Revenue Service means many tax returns are still being processed, with some as much as four years old.

Figures from the States of Guernsey show nearly 20% of working people and pensioners still waiting for their tax assessments from 2020.

They also highlight that under half of all tax returns from 2022 have been dealt with.

Each year, all residents over the age of 18 are required to fill in a return by law.

85% of personal tax returns from 2020 have been processed by the States of Guernsey, that drops to less than half of filings in 2022.

The Revenue Service says the COVID pandemic and a lack of staff training are to blame for the backlog.

Scott Bloomfield, Head of Service Delivery at the Revenue Service, explains: "I appreciate there are some frustrations from the public around the backlog and the team are working extremely hard to deal with it.

"I understand some people are sending repeat emails and repeat phone calls but we would ask them to give us the opportunities to respond to their first emails so they don't add to the backlog."

When questioned about Ms Wall's specific case, Mr Bloomfield says he cannot comment on individual matters but that the fines would indicate she has not filed a 2022 tax return by the deadline of 29 February 2024.

He says that reminders and follow-up letters are sent out to islanders and he advises Ms Wall to submit a return now, saying any potential revisions can be made after the assessment.

Mr Bloomfield adds: "Although there may not have been a response provided to the email [from Ms Wall and her son] because of the backlog, the information for customers and the correspondence that would have gone out, would've made it clear why penalties are applied."

