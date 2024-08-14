Play Brightcove video

I joined the group for a quick dip and then a much needed cup of soup

Sea swims are part of island life but for one group in Alderney, it's become a regular ritual.

The 'Alderney Swim and Soup' group have been meeting every day for nearly four years, enjoying an early morning dip and then a cup of homemade soup to warm up afterwards.

Sea swimming is said to have huge benefits for circulation, the immune system and mental well-being.

The latter was clearly true as the group met me with beaming smiles as the sun rose over Arch Beach on the island's north coast.

One regular, Sarah Vooght, explained: "It's the most amazing way to start the day. It's not just the swim, we get out and we laugh together, we giggle and have fun."

The group enjoy a well-earned cup of warm soup after each swim. Credit: ITV Channel

Meanwhile, Moira Sleeman couldn't wait to tell me about the soup.

She told me: "It's fantastic. You'd be amazed at the people who don't do it, why don't they do it?"

"The sea just begs for us to fill up with goodness afterwards."

Sarah and Moira were interviewed as part of ITV Channel's 'My Community Series' which celebrates the importance of coming together - it can be a group of friends, a cookery class, a sports session and much more.

