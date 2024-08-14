Irish Ferries are believed to be the third company bidding for the right to provide passenger and freight services to the Channel Islands.

It is understood that the experienced transport company, which operates several routes across Ireland, the UK and France, have submitted a tender offer to the Governments of Jersey and Guernsey.

Representatives at Irish Ferries have not denied these reports, declining to comment when approached by ITV Channel.

DFDS Seaways and current operator Condor Ferries are also in the running for the tender with the existing contract due to expire in March 2025.

Brittany Ferries recently announced a deal to become the majority owner of Condor, promising a better service for passengers.

Companies were due to find out if they had made the tender shortlist by Monday 22 July and gone through a negotiation period by now but say they are still waiting.

Although not involved in the process, Guernsey DFDS Director Nick Sale says the delay could cause issues down the line.

He explains: "It has knock on effects for the bidders and obviously they're working to a final deadline of 1 April next year so the longer the process, the shorter the time they have to actually get the operation underway."

Dr Alf Baird, a former expert advisor to the Scottish Government, says the competition is tough for Condor.

He adds: "These other bidders are large, significant players. The incumbent operator should have an advantage but it comes down to what they're offering.

"Are they offering a new fleet or configuration, a new system, an advanced operation and improved services at reduced cost preferably? Those will be the secret ingredients for the winner I suspect."

The Governments of Jersey and Guernsey have not responded to ITV Channel's requests for comment.

