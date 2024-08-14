A Jersey art exhibition created by 45 prisoners from HMP La Moye will open to the public today.

Hosted by ArtHouse Jersey at Capital House, the 'Inside Out' exhibition features drawings, ceramic work, paintings, and crochet from the prison's inhabitants.

Prisoners worked on their designs in art classes offered by the prison as part of La Moye's rehabilitation programme.

La Moye art teacher Lucy Blackmore said: "The chance to showcase the work of prisoners is a way of motivating and engaging them in creative activity.

"This raises individual self-esteem and opens minds to engage in other educational opportunities and behaviour management programmes.

"This all contributes towards our journey of ‘releasing better neighbours’."

"We encourage viewers to see the power of art as a transformative tool for healing and self-expression." Sanja Koppen, Head of Education Credit: ITV Channel

Also a s part of the project, prisoners created an album during a six-day project earlier this year.

The 'H.M.P His Music Productions' album will have a public listening party at the exhibition on Thursday 22 August.

A prisoner in the workshop said: "Having the chance to work with professional producers gave me the confidence to write songs, sing them, and work as part of a team."

Another commented: "This project left us more confident in our values and skills and we learned that new skills are not painful to acquire if you invest time and effort.

"Cooperation among us was incredible, and the bond we formed was strong."

The 'Inside Out' exhibition runs from Thursday 15 August to Sunday 25 August.

