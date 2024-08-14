More than 700 shirts have been hung up in St Helier as the first public art piece in a newly launched collection.

The 'Dancing Together' artwork features shirts donated by Jersey residents in the past few months.

Each shirt holds a special memory so islanders' stories can be visually represented within the artwork.

"Dancing Together will act as a representation of our diverse local community’s many experiences." Tom Dingle, Director of ArtHouse Jersey Credit: ITV Channel

The large canopy stretches across the Charing Cross area of St Helier around The Crapaud statue.

It is the first piece in the newly launched Butterfield Public Art Series which will see several artworks exhibited in Jersey's public realm.

'Dancing Together' will remain until mid-October, after which it will be re-imagined in ArtHouse Jersey's exhibition space from 7 November.

Each shirt is meant to symbolise something important to the resident who donated it. Credit: ITV Channel

Finnish contemporary artist Kaarina Kaikkonen wanted the shirts to 'dance' together to symbolise the many voices that makeup Jersey's community.

Kaarina explained: "Every person has a different meaning; somebody will think it's only laundry somebody will see the colours more the colours.

"Every person is right, their interpretation is just the right to interpret it."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...