Guernsey outperform Jersey in this year's A-Level results

Channel Island students have received their A-level results, with Guernsey's pass rate surpassing Jersey's by 2%.

Hundreds of students had a nervous start to the day as they waited to find out whether they had either secured university placements or other future opportunities.

In Guernsey, 98.4% of students achieved an A*-E or IB equivalent pass rate.

This is up marginally from last year but has not reached pre-pandemic figures which saw 99.4% in the Bailiwick receiving a pass rate in 2019.

Jersey's pass rate fell slightly behind England, but of the 546 Jersey pupils who took A-level examinations, 78% received A*-C passes - 2% higher than the UK.

However, the overall pass rate has fallen from 2023 when 97.8% of Jersey students achieved a passing grade.

A* and A grades were also 2% lower when comparing Jersey's figures to England.

The overall pass rates for 2024:

98.4% Guernsey

96.4% Jersey

97.1% England

93% of students at Ladies College secured a university place. Credit: ITV Channel

Many students from the Ladies' College in Guernsey were celebrating, with 93% of students securing a university place.

One student said "It's really good to be through the exams, but I did enjoy it.

"I enjoyed my subjects and I'm happy to go on and study them further at uni."

Another said the last two years have been "stressful" and "very tiring", but added that sixth form was "some of my best school years."

Ladies' College Principal, Daniele Harford-Fox, said: "We all remember this moment that we all remember the moment when we got all the results.

"It's such a privilege to be here with them at that moment and to be able to wrap our arms around them and to celebrate with them today."

Highlands College students say they were "very happy" with their results despite being impacted by the pandemic in their GCSE years. Credit: ITV Channel

Despite the slightly lower pass rate, the vast majority of students were pleased with what they received.

One commented: "I think today just proves that everything I did the last two years was meaningful."

Two others considered the pandemic's impact on their grades: "I was stressed that that lack of learning [in our GCSE years] would impact our grades but it clearly didn't."

Highlands Principal Jo Terry-Marchant explained: "This year's group had some disruption with Covid when they were in years 10 and 11.

"They've had two years of advanced study, they've done exams, course work and here they are today to say well I've made it."

