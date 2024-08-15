Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel took former pub landlord, Chris Melville, back to the La Folie Inn for the first time since it closed in 2004

For the last 20 years, Jersey's La Folie Inn has remained closed and derelict - and there has been much speculation as to what might happen to it.

The idea of 'heritage style' visitor accommodation, an 'upmarket restaurant', and a 'maritime attraction' have all been suggested, but nothing has happened.

One person who might have an idea or two as to what they would like to see done with it is former pub landlord, Chris Melville, who became the licensee in 1988.

Chris told ITV: "It was a bit crazy but absolutely excellent, I mean people used to come in and plonk a tray of fish in the hallway and customers would help themselves.

"It was a one-off - there was no place like La Folie."

The pub has remained vacant since its closure in 2004. Credit: ITV Channel

Chris has not stepped back inside the La Folie Inn since it closed its doors 20 years ago, until now.

ITV Channel arranged to take Chris back into his old pub, for one last time.

Once inside, Chris said: "This brings back memories [...] I can't serve you with a pint but I can reminisce.

He added: "It's funny how time goes by - it seems smaller than it was. It's like someone's thrown a hand grenade in here and waited for the dust to settle."

The pub is practically frozen in time, with dusty old glasses and fizzy drink cans left on the bar. Credit: ITV Channel

The side rooms in the pub are left abandoned and derelict, with old newspapers still left on the floor. Credit: ITV Channel

Original photographs and memorabilia still adorn the walls and an old telephone is still perched on the side. Credit: ITV Channel

The pub's now dust-ridden rooms act as a time capsule to a bygone era, with old newspaper stands, pub trophies, and drinks menus left inside.

One thing that has not changed in 20 years is the snacks that were offered to peckish punters.

A note pinned to the wall details the price of a bag of crisps (30p), a Mars bar (40p), and a packet of scampi fries (50p).

Chris says: "I don't think I've ever seen the bar with an inch of dust on it and all the beer pumps with no beer at the end of them.

"It's sad, but times change and time goes on and we all change with it."

The snack list may not have changed since the La Folie Inn closed in 2004 - but the price list is definitely different. Credit: ITV Channel

Ports of Jersey is running a market consultation to assess the level of interest in developing the entire La Folie site, including the former pub.

They are open to ideas from interested organisations with proven experience in developing and managing high-quality visitor accommodation and hospitality venues.

A photograph of Chris Melville in the JEP when he was the pub landlord for the La Folie Inn. Credit: ITV Channel

Chris has his own views on the pub's future, suggesting: "I'd like to see it as a small bar somewhere for the guys who are working on the boats.

"I think the rest of it should be a fish eatery but I don't mean a posh nosh place, but a place where people would come and expect the catch of the day to be freshly cooked for them."

A part of Chris will always live on in this bar and although his days of being the pub landlord are long gone, he hopes one day someone else will take the helm.

He concluded: "It's sad but next time I see it, maybe it'll be resurrected into something different.

"Farewell, old friend."

