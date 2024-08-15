Play Brightcove video

A tractor driver has been praised for his "quick actions" after a fire broke out while he was driving.

The driver was cutting hedges in St Martin when they noticed smoke coming from the tractor's engine compartment.

He quickly directed the vehicle off the road and into an open space by a field before it caught alight.

Mike Renouard from the Jersey Royal Company said the driver was "a bit shocked" but fine.

Jersey Royal Company are waiting for the tractor to cool down so they can remove it and the hedge cutter from the site. Credit: ITV Channel

He explained: "It was pretty quick - he just about got it in the field before it burst into flames and it was a shell before the fire service got here and the fire service was pretty quick.

"It was well ablaze when they got here, so they were putting it out and making sure everybody was safe.

"[The driver] had the foresight to get it off the road, jumped out, and called us to make sure the fire responders came - they were very quick, good actions."

The tractor caught alight at St Catherine’s Woods on Rue des Charrieres.

This morning, States of Jersey Police confirmed a fire on the scene, adding that roads in the surrounding area had been closed.

They added that the fire was contained and there were no injuries and no risk to property or life.

