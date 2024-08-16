A Jersey batsman will play in a new cricket competition in the Cayman Islands.

Jonty Jenner will play under the Boca Raton Trailblazers against world stars in the inaugural Max 60 Caribbean League.

Former Australian international David Warner will captain the team, with Jenner competing against several World Cup winners including England's Alex Hales and Dwayne Bravo of the West Indies.

Jonty hopes that this opportunity could be a break into the higher tiers of cricket.

He explained: "The idea of playing a franchise or maybe playing professionally wasn't quite there anymore and I kind of came to terms with that.

"Then all of a sudden, I had a new lease in life and T10s opened up a different mindset to the way I've batted over the last 18 months."

The competition begins on Sunday 18 August, with Jonty's team playing the Miami Lions in their first match.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...