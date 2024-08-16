Around 100 students at Guernsey's Elizabeth College have spent a week with military musicians to prepare for a decades-old concert.

The Royal Marines Band Service sent two brass teachers to run the Elizabeth College Summer Orchestral Course, which is now in its 47th year.

T he military musicians ran seminars on what life is like as a musician in the military and how students can make a career out of their music.

The course culminates in students and military musicians performing in the college’s annual concert on the weekend.

Course Director, Charlie Cottam, says: "There have been many in the past who have gone on to hugely successful musical careers in the military, and we hope that this link can be re-established for now and the future."

"There’s nothing quite like playing with military brass players because their articulation." - James Keirle, conductor Credit: ITV Channel

James Keirle is a past student who will conduct the concert.

He stated: "It brings me so much joy to come and give back a little bit to the young people who are now making music and coming up.

"I see so many reflections of myself in the young kids, who are really enthusiastic, so I'm overjoyed to give back."

The concert is on the evening of Saturday 17 August.

