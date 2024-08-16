The Gorey Fete returns to Jersey but with a few surprises
The Gorey Fete returns to Jersey today (Friday 16 August) but with a few added surprises.
A silent disco and a children's fancy dress contest will be introduced to the event, alongside the usual spaghetti eating competition, beach games, entertainment, music and food.
The fancy dress contest will replace the traditional Bonnie Baby competition.
The family-friendly event raises money for charities each year and this year will donate money to All Matters Neurodiverse Jersey, Healing Wave, Diabetes Jersey and Motor Neurone Disease Association.
Here is what you need to know:
10am-Gates open
11am-Guitarist, Mark Sims
12pm- Disney Singalong Princesses
1pm- Parade of Diniatires to the stage
1:15pm- Pip & Percy, Castle Explorers, Storytime by Children Entertainer
2pm- Fancy dress competition
2.30pm- Singer and songwriter, Jasmine Derrien
3.30pm - TAB Band
4pm- Female choir, Hot Bananas
5pm- Folk music band, Parish 13
6pm-Band Juniper
7.30pm - Spaghetti Eating Competition
8pm- Yard of Ale Competition
8.45pm- Jersey band, Snake Oil
10.30pm- Fireworks display
Tickets are free for children under five, £3 for children aged between five and 15 and £7 for those aged 16 and over.
