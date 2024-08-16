The Gorey Fete returns to Jersey but with a few surprises

The Gorey Fete returns to Jersey today (Friday 16 August) but with a few added surprises.

A silent disco and a children's fancy dress contest will be introduced to the event, alongside the usual spaghetti eating competition, beach games, entertainment, music and food.

The fancy dress contest will replace the traditional Bonnie Baby competition.

The family-friendly event raises money for charities each year and this year will donate money to All Matters Neurodiverse Jersey, Healing Wave, Diabetes Jersey and Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Here is what you need to know:

10am-Gates open

11am-Guitarist, Mark Sims

12pm- Disney Singalong Princesses

1pm- Parade of Diniatires to the stage

1:15pm- Pip & Percy, Castle Explorers, Storytime by Children Entertainer

2pm- Fancy dress competition

2.30pm- Singer and songwriter, Jasmine Derrien

3.30pm - TAB Band

4pm- Female choir, Hot Bananas

5pm- Folk music band, Parish 13

6pm-Band Juniper

7.30pm - Spaghetti Eating Competition

8pm- Yard of Ale Competition

8.45pm- Jersey band, Snake Oil

10.30pm- Fireworks display

Tickets are free for children under five, £3 for children aged between five and 15 and £7 for those aged 16 and over.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...