In Pictures: Thousands attend Guernsey's 101st West Show
ITV Channel follow the Rainbow family as they enjoy a day at the West Show
After Jersey's Battle of the Flowers parades and Alderney Week, Guernsey showed it could also pull out all the stops for this year's West Show.
Now in its 101st year, the West Show at L'Eree's old aerodrome saw lawnmower racing, vintage tractor displays, and a 'bubbleologist' coming together to wow islanders.
The show also hosted agriculture, art, and cookery competitions, with trophies to be won for the 'best in show'.
The OG Performance Horses made their first appearance at the event as headliners, supported by the BMX M.A.D. team, trampolinists, and a chainsaw carver.
Pictures from Guernsey's West Show:
