ITV Channel follow the Rainbow family as they enjoy a day at the West Show

After Jersey's Battle of the Flowers parades and Alderney Week, Guernsey showed it could also pull out all the stops for this year's West Show.

Now in its 101st year, the West Show at L'Eree's old aerodrome saw lawnmower racing, vintage tractor displays, and a 'bubbleologist' coming together to wow islanders.

The show also hosted agriculture, art, and cookery competitions, with trophies to be won for the 'best in show'.

The OG Performance Horses made their first appearance at the event as headliners, supported by the BMX M.A.D. team, trampolinists, and a chainsaw carver.

Pictures from Guernsey's West Show:

Lawnmower Racing made its 10th appearance at the West Show, with a new award for 'Best Entertainment'. Credit: ITV CHannel

The Royal Golden Guernsey goat to shine with its new title, formally granted by King Charles III in July. Credit: ITV Channel

Residents could enter various competitions for prize money and trophies. Credit: ITV Channel

The OG Performance Horses headlined the West Show, performing gravity-defying tricks on Spanish stallions. Credit: ITV Channel

Horticultural competitions including flower arranging made up some of the competitions. Credit: ITV Channel

One attendee got a bit tired of all the festivities... Credit: ITV Channel

The M.A.D. Team were another headlining entertainment, showing off aerial displays from some former World and British Champions. Credit: ITV Channel

And the top cake awards go to... Credit: ITV Channel

