Jersey air display could be scaled back if funding target not reached

The organiser of Jersey's International Air Show says the event may have to be scaled back if the funding target of £50,000 is not reached.

The event is due to be held on 12 September with more than 50,000 people expected to watch the event both in person and online.

So far only 60% of the funding target has been raised.

Former Deputy and Airshow organiser Mike Higgins said: "We haven't given up yet. We will work up until the very last minute."

"We are keeping the appeal open until the end of the weekend."

While organisers are trying to find the remaining funds, if this is not possible some parts of the show would be able to go ahead as planned.

Mr Higgins added: "We would not be able to have the static display at the airport and we would not be able to have any display on the lower park."

