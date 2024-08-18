Islanders in Jersey between the ages of 13 and 18 who have had little to no experience boating have been offered the opportunity to give it a go.

Ports of Jersey are holding a free event on Saturday 7 September on Albert Pier with the aim of encouraging young people to develop an interest in RIBs and sailing boats. Organiser of the event, Michel Le Moine said: “We understand that it can be difficult for young people to get into sailing and powerboating if it’s not something their friends and family already do.

"So we’d like to demystify these hobbies, give interested people a chance to try them out, and explain how they can get into boating without having to own a vessel.

“This day is designed to be fun, informative and inspiring, so I hope as many young people as possible will come along to give boating a go.”