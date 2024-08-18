Jersey Zoo reopens after brief closure caused by technical difficulties
Jersey Zoo has reopend its doors after a brief closure caused by technical difficulties.
The technical difficulties were impacting their tills, the Zoo posted on their socials that they were "working to resolve the problems as soon as possible."
The issue was resolved at aprroxiamately 11 am.
Since, the zoo has said in a statement: "We are now back open with our systems back up and running. Thank you for understanding."
