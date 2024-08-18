Nude Dunes site to feature in Bergerac reboot

Islanders in Jersey have been told filming for the reboot of Bergerac will be taking place from next week.

Residents near Nude Dunes restaurant at La Pulente have received letters to inform them that there will be filming for Bergerac from Saturday 24 August and Wednesday 28 August.

The production company have told residents nearby that filming will be carried out in a professional way and have thanked people for their understanding.

The series will broadcast for free on UKTV channel U&DRAMA and online streaming service U in 2025.

