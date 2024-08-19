A Jersey politician has proposed introducing bilingual school tuition starting in 2025.

Deputy Sir Philip Bailhache is looking to progressively phase in the introduction of French-English bilingual lessons in three schools, beginning with reception classes.

Deputy Bailhache says this will bring economic, political, and diplomatic advantages, as well as cultural and heritage benefits, given the island's historical ties to France.

The proposition will be debated at the next States meeting on Tuesday 10 September.

The establishment of bilingual French-English primary schools has been under consideration since 2013.

A report was presented by the Department of Education to the Council of Ministers in 2016, which looked at establishing a French bilingual provision. However, at the time, teachers were not convinced.

The report states: "A group of three headteachers believed the establishment of such a school did not provide a sufficiently broad focus for the development of languages across the entire school cohort."

On Jersey States Assembly social media, Deputy Bailhache says: "Studies have also proved that the bilingual child makes more rapid progress in other subjects too.

"Jersey is less than 15 miles from France. It is our closest neighbour and French is one of our official languages.

"If the States adopt my proposition there would be in time enormous cultural and commercial benefits, both for our children and for Jersey."

How would it work?

The proposition suggests that if bilingual schools were opened in September 2025, bilingual tuition would initially be taught only to pupils in reception.

The following year, bilingual lessons would be delivered to the reception year and Year 1 pupils.

It would, therefore, take six years for the process of conversion to be completed.

Deputy Bailhache seeks to establish three bilingual schools out of the 25 primary schools and seven private primary schools.

A survey conducted with parents in 2016 revealed that at least 60% would send their children to a French bilingual school if that option were available.

The report identifies several advantages of French-English learning, including economic benefits, educational advantages, cultural enrichment, and diplomatic and constitutional benefits.

Economically, improved communication with France could enable the development of additional business opportunities as Jersey looks to expand growth opportunities. Culturally, it notes the tuition would benefit life in Jersey, as the French language plays an important part in the island's culture and heritage.

It acknowledges Jersey's place names, street names, and family names, along with their origins and history as examples.

Deputy Sir Philip Bailhache concludes his proposal by stating: "Creating bilingual primary schools may be a bold step, but it is also a practical and sensible move towards stimulating Jersey’s economy in the medium and long term."

