Jersey residents who have family and friends on Madeira have been watching in horror as wildfires rip through the Portuguese island.

The blaze started on Wednesday in the district of Ribeira Brava before opening up on three fronts.

Hundreds of firefighters, including those from the Portuguese mainland, have managed to gain some control.

However, their efforts have been hampered by the winds, low humidity and high temperatures.

Joao Nunes from Jersey is currently staying in Madeira and says the smoke "is very frightening".

He adds: "Seeing the smoke going around the island, they say it went around for 130km so it's quite a long distance for a fire."

Around 160 people have been evacuated from their homes as the fire spreads. Credit: EBU

Fatima works at a Jersey restaurant that specialises in Madeiran cuisine.

Her sister is currently on the island and says she has seen lots of smoke, fire and flames near to where she is staying.

Fatima explains: "It's very scary. My sister stays inside the house,nobody is allowed to go too far away because there's too much fire all over the island, it's sad."

More than one hundred people have been evacuated from their homes, such as those living in Curral Das Freiras where Jersey butcher Jack is from.

He says: "It's very, very hot in Curral das Freiras with people losing their chickens, they are losing their dogs, losing everything in the house from the fire."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...