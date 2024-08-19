Guernsey Dairy has won 13 stars at The Guild of Fine Food's Great Taste Awards 2024 - the world's largest food and drink accreditation scheme.

Judges chose ten products that they believe are 'outstanding' or 'simply delicious'.

The full cream milk, skimmed milk, and mild cheese goods received two-star ratings, given to less than 10% of entries.

Experts said the full cream milk was "divine", adding they could not fault it.

Guernsey Dairy's skimmed milk was described as "fresh, elegant, and impressive", with the Mild Cheese having a "pleasing complexity".

Seven other products received one-star ratings, given to around 25% of entries: low-fat, organic, and lactose-free milk; salted and unsalted butter; whipping cream; and mature cheese.

The island's dairy was up against more than 13,500 applications from 3,500 companies but still managed to double the awards they received in 2021 when they first entered.

The stars will be displayed on the award-winning products, such as low-fat milk which received a one-star rating. Credit: ITV Channel

Guernsey Dairy's Quality and Compliance Manager Alex Tielles said: "Receiving five additional awards compared to our first year is fantastic.

"It's a testament to our team's dedication to quality and excellence, the feedback from the judges has been overwhelmingly positive."

Managing Director Andrew Tabel added that the recognition is "great news" for the island and thanked staff for their hard work and dedication.

