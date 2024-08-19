The Jersey Recovery College (JRC) has announced that it will permanently close with immediate effect.

Founded in 2017, the charity provided education and training opportunities for thousands of local people struggling with their mental health.

However, JRC says it must now close its doors for good that due to "ongoing financial pressures".

The College adds: "JRC has worked tirelessly to enhance revenue streams and has explored a number of alternative models to ensure continuity.

"Despite our best efforts, the situation has reached a point where it is unsustainable and all potential options have now been exhausted."

When it was created, the organisation received partial funding from the States of Jersey Mental Health Strategy.

JRC also recently gained a share of the Ports of Jersey £10,000 Community Boost scheme but it was not enough to save the charity.

The College says it has supported around 3,000 people since its inception with 617 residents enrolling on courses in 2023, including sessions to ease anxiety, psychosis and sleep issues.

JRC has apologised for any distress its closure may cause and thanks those who have supported the organisation throughout the years.

