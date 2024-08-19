Online-based gift business Moonpig says it is actively looking at other delivery options after Royal Mail announced that it will end its financial contribution to Guernsey's daily mail plane.

Guernsey Post and Royal Mail currently contribute equally to the air service which exports around four to six tonnes of letters and small parcels daily.

However, Royal Mail is cutting ties from April 2025 as part of a need to reduce costs across its network - similar decisions were taken in Jersey and the Isle of Man last year.

Moonpig sold more than 48 million cards and gifts globally in the 2023-24 financial year with 82% of its revenue coming from the United Kingdom.

The business runs a large part of its British operations from Guernsey with rival gifting company Funky Pigeon also delivering services from the island.

A Moonpig spokesperson says: "We are doing everything we can to find an alternative arrangement following Royal Mail's recent announcement.

"We have been working closely with Guernsey Post to find a solution that will enable the continuation of this service."

ITV News has contacted Funky Pigeon for comment and did not immediately receive a response.

Moonpig is a household name for card deliveries, posting millions out to customers each year. Credit: ITV Channel

Guernsey Post Chief Executive Boley Smillie says: "We were informed of Royal Mail's change in position earlier this year, which was disappointing news.

"However, we have been working hard to secure a deal with alternative potential partners.

"In the meantime, it is at least seven months before any change takes place so it is business as usual."

