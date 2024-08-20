Play Brightcove video

An artist's impression of the new plans. Video from Ports de la Region Bretagne, picture credit: AREP/Myluckypixel

The port of St Malo in France is set to get a major upgrade after £128 million/€150 million plans to redevelop the ferry terminal were given the go ahead.

Officials in Brittany says modernising the area is "crucial" as the current site reaches the end of its working life in terms of capacity, comfort and ageing equipment.

They new development will provide space for up to 750,000 passengers each year with frequent Condor and Brittany Ferry sailings bringing visitors from Jersey, Guernsey, Portsmouth and Poole.

An impression of how the upgraded ferry port could look in St Malo. Credit: AREP/Myluckypixel

Work on the new ferry terminal and Harbourmaster's Office will start in 2025. Credit: AREP/Myluckypixel

The substantial works include widening and deepening part of the harbour so it is less dependent on tides, reconstructing the area so it can welcome larger ships up to 130 metres in length and creating a new terminal building.

Officials also want to improve the experience for foot passengers including better pedestrian and cycle links between the port and the nearby Intra-Muros old town.

However, local heritage campaigners continue to criticise the project and its close proximity to listed structures, telling French media outlet Ouest France that they will file an appeal against the building permit as the new terminal "has no reason to exist".

