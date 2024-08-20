An Aurigny flight was diverted on its approach to Guernsey Airport for arriving too late, despite being just 800 feet above the runway.

The 7:37pm service from Exeter to Guernsey on Sunday 18 August had already been delayed by more than three hours due to technical issues with two of Aurigny's aircrafts.

The airline says it had departed for Guernsey following an agreement with the island's Air Traffic Control to extend opening hours at the Airport.

However, on approaching the runway, officials told the pilot to turn back as they had missed the final cut-off time by approximately 90 seconds.

The flight was forced to return to Exeter Airport, landing just after midnight.

Passenger Keith Hounsell says the plane's landing gear was down and they were above St Martin before the flight diverted. Credit: ITV Channel

Keith Hounsell was one of the passengers on the flight and explains it was "quite surreal" with many people in "disbelief".

As of Tuesday morning (20 August), Keith says he still had not received any direct contact from Aurigny.

He adds: "There was a claim that they've apologised to all of us but we haven't had any email from Aurigny or anyone else."

The airline has publically apologised for the diversion and its knock-on effect on future schedules.

It explains: "This has been a challenging period for Aurigny but we continue to have confidence in our airline and look forward to having a fully operational fleet in the next few months."

Guernsey Ports and Aurigny say they would work together to ensure there are better outcomes to flight disruptions in the future. Credit: Flightradar24

Guernsey Ports' Managing Director Colin Le Ray adds: "In more than 20 years at Guernsey Airport, this is the only time I recall there being an event of this nature.

"We will work with Aurigny to fully understand what happened and better understand how this might be avoided in future."

He says that officials will review the policy regarding extended operating hours.

