A Guernsey government official will meet with Aurigny bosses to discuss recent disruption, including what he calls an "enormously embarrassing" plane diversion back to Exeter.

The President of the States of Guernsey's Trading and Supervisory Board (STSB), Deputy Peter Roffey, is meeting representatives from the States-owned airline and Guernsey Ports to talk through the situation.

Last week's disruptions culminated in an Aurigny flight being diverted for arriving too late to Guernsey Airport, despite being on its final descent just 800 feet above the island.

Deputy Roffey says the incident has "damaged the reputation of Aurigny" and that "corners were cut" by both the airline and Guernsey Ports.

He explains: "The STSB are responsible in different ways, we don't run Aurigny but we do run the Ports and that includes the Airport.

"I find it enormously embarrassing that two organisations in some ways under the control of the STSB couldn't work together to make sure that this couldn't possibly happen.

"I'm going to focus on making sure that this can't possibly happen again, that there is a proper working relationship between the two bodies, and the customer does not have to suffer what those customers did.

"I will not hold back in expressing my concern and making sure that this has to be solved very, very quickly indeed."

Deputy Roffey also apologises to customers who were on the flight, saying that it "shouldn't have happened" and it was a "one-off".

Aurigny say that there may be more delays this week while they recover from the knock-on effects of previous disruption. Credit: ITV Channel

While Deputy Roffey says he is confident in the future of Guernsey's air links, he admits that the summer service has not been acceptable.

He explains: "To be fair to Aurigny, they have suffered the most incredible series of unfortunate events.

"But that's something that they need to take into account and it's on their head that tickets they sell can be honoured.

"It 'cuts no ice' and 'butters no parsnips' for businessmen who haven't been able to get over for conferences and people who have been on holiday and then get stuck for a day or two in Gatwick."

An Aurigny spokesperson says the company will work with Guernsey Ports to seek better resolutions when flights are disrupted.

They add: "We understand the importance of maintaining the excellent reputation of Guernsey and Alderney for the travelling public and our tourism industry.

"It has been a challenging period for Aurigny but we continue to have confidence in our airline and look forward to having a fully operational fleet in the next few months."

The meeting between officials will take place on Wednesday 21 August.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...