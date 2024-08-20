Jersey International Air Display set to go ahead as 'sufficient' funds raised

The Jersey International Air Display will go ahead after 'sufficient' funds were raised.

The show is set to take place as planned on 12 September.

Event organisers thanked islanders for their fundraising efforts over the last few weeks.

Organiser Mike Higgins had previously set a crowdfunding target of £50,000 and warned that the popular event may need to be scaled back if this goal was not reached.

However, although less than £31,000 has been raised, additional corporate and private sponsorship for the event mean it can go ahead, albeit with some aspects scaled back.

The two static displays at Jersey Airport and Lower Park in St Helier will not feature this year.

Organisers also confirmed that the air display had been given a grant of £40,000 from Jersey's Department for Sustainable Development, down from £60,000 in 2023.

In a statement Mike Higgins said: "This year’s Jersey International Air Display has been saved by the generosity of islanders and businesses who have come forward in the last four weeks to help fund the event.

"We are eternally grateful for their support and can state categorically that this year’s air display would not be taking place without it.

" The £30,700 donated to our Race Nation giving page was absolutely amazing and whentaken together with additional corporate and private sponsorship we have received, (some as late as Monday morning,) now means that we now have sufficient funds to put on the flying display although we will still have to make some cuts to what we were planning for this year’s event.

"We always believed that the air display was part of Jersey’s DNA and the well wishes and financial support we have received proves how much it is loved and valued by islanders."

Aircraft confirmed for this year's Jersey International Air Display include:

Èquipe de Voltige de l'Armée de l'Air

RADF Falcons Parachute Display Team

Navy Wings Fairey Swordfish

Navy Wings North American Harvard

French North American OV-10 Bronco

French Conair Turbo Firecat

Consolidated PBY Catalina flying boat

Dutch Fokker D.XXI WW II fighter

Edgely Optica

French Breguet Alize anti-submarine aircraft

Swedish Air Force Historic Flight Saab B17

Swedish Air Force Historic Flight Saab J37 Viggen

SIAI-Marchetti SF.260

