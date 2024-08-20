A 45-year-old man has been sentenced to more than four and a half years in prison after throwing a woman to the ground before choking and hitting her, and separately stealing from a jewellery shop.

Andrew Page was found guilty of grave and criminal assault and theft at Jersey's Royal Court, he also received a seven-year Domestic Abuse Protection Order which can ban him from contacting the woman or being within a certain distance of her.

In December 2022 at a residential address on island, Page threw the woman to the ground before placing his hands around her neck several times and choking her until she nearly lost consciousness.

Page also hit the woman's head against a skirting board and wall before leaving the property.

He initially accused the woman of assaulting him but Page was proved to be the attacker.

Detective Constable Verity Thomas from Jersey Police's Public Protection Unit says: "This was a deliberate and nasty assault carried out by Page. Behaviour like this should never be tolerated.

"We will do everything in our power to see offenders such as this face justice. Anyone else who has experienced similar abuse can come forward and speak to officers at any time."

Then in May 2023 in an unrelated incident, Page exploited a staff member's vulnerability to steal jewellery from a shop that has never been recovered.

