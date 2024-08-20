Plans for 32 homes in Jersey have been rejected by parish officials due to "woefully inadequate parking".

The Lucas House development on St Clement's Road in St Helier would have seen the existing building knocked down and replaced with 18 one-bed, 11 two-bed and three three-bed apartments, plus a commercial unit, shared gardens and play areas.

The proposals also include room for 61 bicycles and four motorycles.

However, the Parish Roads Committee objected to there being just 13 spaces for cars, including one for a public rental vehicle.

They explain: "We strongly believe that there should be a minimum of one car parking space per unit and that St Helier parishioners should have the same right to own or park a car as those living in rural parishes."

Officials were also concerned about how the quiet residential street Rodney Avenue would be used to access the site.

