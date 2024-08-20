A small boy has been hospitalised in Jersey after he was bitten by a "large brown dog".

The incident happened at approximately 10:30am on Thursday 15 August at Long Beach Car Park in Gorey.

A middle-aged woman with short blonde hair was walking two dogs when one of them bit the boy on the leg.

Police say the woman recalled the dogs and put them in her small blue car before driving off.

The boy sustained a small wound to his upper thigh and was checked out at the Emergency Department in Jersey's General Hospital, he did not need any further treatment.

Officers want to identify the dog's owner and are appealing for anyone with information to call 01534 612612 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

