ITV Channel reporter Kate Prout joins people with disabilities to see the challenges they face navigating Guernsey

People living with disabilities in Guernsey have spoken out over 'near misses' which they say are caused by narrow pavements on the island.

They want pedestrian routes to be made more accessible as they face several safety issues including cars on pavements, cobbles and high curbs which make it hard to get around easily.

Simon De La Mare is visually impaired and relies on his guide dog Cyril to navigate the streets.

He says: "The main issue for me is if there are cars parked, road signs or unexpected roadworks."

Simon De La Mare walks on a narrow pavement with his guide dog Cyril. Credit: ITV Channel

Mr De La Mare adds: "Everyday you'll get the traffic news on the radio and it will obviously explain all the roads that are closed but it wouldn't usually say if certain pavements were closed and that's an issue for me."

He says he hopes to raise more awareness about pavements and potential trip hazards for people with accessibility needs.

Meanwhile, Martine White uses a mobility scooter and explains: "If you can still fit on the pavement, you are always over-hanging on the edge and if you can't, you have to dismount.

"The problem is there is not a dropped pavement anywhere, it shouldn't happen. People shouldn't be stranded because of issues like this.

"People shouldn't have to feel like they are taking on a battle."

The States say they are aware that many parts of Guernsey are still largely inaccessible to wheelchair and buggy users. Credit: ITV Channel

The States of Guernsey says it is actively trying to improve infrastructure where it can with a new zebra crossing recently installed behind Elizabeth College.

Road Safety Officer Paul James adds: "We try and upgrade all of our crossings whenever there is an opportunity, it could be during scheduled resurfacing projects or in this case, we took the opportunity that there was already a road closure happening in the area."

