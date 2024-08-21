Play Brightcove video

I took up aerial at the end of last year as I wanted to push myself out of my comfort zone

As workout classes go, this one is pretty unique. However like others, start with some simple stretches.

But don't let this fool you, aerial is anything but lightwork.

For almost a decade, Hayley Vautier has been teaching people in Jersey how to swing from a hoop and a silk sling in her Aerial Antics group.

She explains: "I'm asking you to do things that your body has never done before and the first thing that people think is, 'I can't do that' and then you realise what you're capable of."

After a few months of training, I performed aerial at the Jersey Arts Centre in April. Credit: Becky Lee Brun

Not only is it physically challenging, but overcoming the fear of doing these tricks can be mentally difficult too.

This is something I learnt first hand when I joined the group towards the end of last year.

As an adult, especially if you're not from the island, it can often feel difficult to make new friends outside of your workplace.

One of the group members, Nadia Dubiel, enjoys the fact that it's not only about keeping fit, but also meeting new people.

She says: "I came to Jersey three years ago and I work online from home so when I got here, I had no opportunity to meet people.

"Coming for a class like this is amazing because I can actually get to see people and talk to them face to face."

Aerial challenges you to do things you might think aren't possible and there's always a crash mat just in case! Credit: ITV Channel

This group were interviewed as part of ITV Channel's 'My Community Series' which celebrates the importance of coming together - it can be a cookery class, a sports session, friends meeting up and much more.

