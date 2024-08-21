Plans to convert former Jersey beach café into holiday accommodation submitted

Plans to convert the site of a former Jersey beachside café into self-catering holiday accommodation have been submitted.

Nadia Millar, who currently owns the site which was formerly home to the Nude Dunes café at La Pulente, submitted the plans for a 'Two Bedroom Unit of Self Catering Holiday Accommodation' on Monday (19 August).

If approved, the proposals would also see changes to the site's access ramp, parking and landscaping.

Although the plans have only just been officially submitted, over 200 local residents staged a protest at La Pulente on 28 July over concerns the site could become expanded into tourist accommodation, something they believe may endanger Jersey's protected coastline.

Deputy Montfort Tadier, who backed the protestors, told ITV News: "There has been concern over a number of years about the way that some areas of coastline have been going.

"We've seen some examples of what I would call over-development or changes of use which people haven't been happy with."

Many of these local residents told ITV News that they are worried that allowing development of the former Nude Dunes site could be a "slippery slope" and pave the way for private developments to sprawl along the island's west coast, something a large number of locals committed to fighting against at a similar demonstration in 2009.

Nude Dunes closed its doors with immediate effect in November 2023 after opening in June 2023.

The land, including the La Pulente public toilet block, was sold by Jersey's government for £100,000 in 2014, but was most recently on the market for £2.2m.

Estate agent Jeremy Le Rossignol responded to the protestors at the time by saying: "My estate agency has been exclusively instructed to find a buyer.

"It's an incredibly sad and desperate situation affecting all involved and my client is now trying to maximise the potential of securing a buyer by applying for summer lets as a possible additional income stream to make it more marketable to a potential new owner in the absence of any buyers to date."

He added: "Categorically there are no intentions by the current owner to obtain planning permission for a house in the future."

The site will now also be used to film part of the rebooted Bergerac series from next weekend, with filming taking place between 24 and 28 August.

The production company has told residents living nearby that filming will be carried out professionally and has thanked them for their understanding.

