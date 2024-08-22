Guernsey's Battle of Flowers has returned for another year at Saumarez Park.

It forms part of the popular North Show, a two-day family fixture in the Bailiwick's calendar, with spectators able to take part in judging the colourful floats which compete for the coveted Prix d'Honneur title.

In unsettled weather conditions, an array of colourful floral floats went on display with a number of creative entries.

The event concludes on Thursday evening with an illuminated cavalcade and firework display.

Guernsey's Battle of Flowers 2024 in pictures:

Cheese! Wallace from the animated comedy duo Wallace and Gromit makes a floral appearance. Credit: ITV Channel

Some of the flowers were out of this world with Transformers on one of the floats. Credit: ITV Channel

This display had the golden ticket as it showed off Willy Wonka and his wonderful creations. Credit: ITV Channel

These striking colourful chicks certainly caught the eye of onlookers. Credit: ITV Channel

Do you want salt and vinegar with that? Children smile through the rain as they celebrate a British staple. Credit: ITV Channel

