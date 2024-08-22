Some of the best pictures from Guernsey's Battle of Flowers 2024
Guernsey's Battle of Flowers has returned for another year at Saumarez Park.
It forms part of the popular North Show, a two-day family fixture in the Bailiwick's calendar, with spectators able to take part in judging the colourful floats which compete for the coveted Prix d'Honneur title.
In unsettled weather conditions, an array of colourful floral floats went on display with a number of creative entries.
The event concludes on Thursday evening with an illuminated cavalcade and firework display.
Guernsey's Battle of Flowers 2024 in pictures:
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...