Students across the Channel Islands have received their GCSE results.

77.5% of GCSEs in Jersey were graded 4 to 9 - the equivalent of C and above in the old marking system.

This dropped to 69.8% in Guernsey which still a higher 'standard pass' rate than the UK.

5.9% of GCSEs in Jersey received the highest grade 9/A*, a higher proportion than the average in England.

Students across the Channel Islands passed more exams compared to the UK average. Credit: ITV Channel

Jersey's Education Minister Rob Ward says: "Whatever your grades, you have made it through.

"Your exams do not define you as a person and there are lots of opportunities to take what you have and build on that.

"There has been disruption in previous years for this cohort and no exception has been made so that is why they really need to celebrate the results they have."

Guernsey's Education President, Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen, adds: "Completing your GCSEs, BTECs, or any other Level 2 exam is neither easy nor stress-free, so I want to congratulate everyone for their commitment and hard work in getting to this point.

"For a year group whose senior education has been markedly interrupted by COVID from the get-go and with a return to the tighter 2019 grade boundaries, I hope everyone has got results they can feel proud of."

