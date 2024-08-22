Jersey man Alfred 'Honky' Hall, believed to be one of the oldest drummers in the British Isles, has died at the age of 102.

He started playing as a child, saving up to buy an old drum for £5 from a pawn shop that was across the road from his house.

Alfred could not afford drumsticks so made his own from old chair parts at the rubbish tip and used biscuit tins to create his first full drum kit.

Speaking to ITV News in 2022, he remembered how his father was so unimpressed that he threw it out of the window.

Alfred never gave up though, even after getting a job in engineering, and performed in the UK and USA over many decades.

Perhaps most notably, he played for Sir Winston Churchill during the Second World War.

Alfred spent his last few years at St Joseph's Residential and Nursing Home in St Helier, still hitting the right notes for the local residents.

Alfred playing at St Joseph's Nursing Home in 2022. Credit: ITV Channel

