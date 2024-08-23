Play Brightcove video

A woman has thanked the team at Jersey Hospice Care for creating the perfect last day for the love of her life.

After knowing each other for 24 years, David and Alison Bothwell were married last Thursday (15 August) in the garden at Jersey Hospice, where he had been receiving end of life care.

Sadly David died nine hours later.

'Perhaps it was the last important thing he wanted to do'. Credit: ITV Channel

His wife Alison said: "It didn’t matter how long we had - the first time he called me Mrs B was wonderful.

"I think perhaps it was the last important thing he wanted to do.

Alison added: "We just decided to get married at the last minute, and almost was the very last minute.

'If I had tried to plan his last hours, I couldn’t have done it any better'. Credit: ITV Channel

"I was Mrs Bothwell for nine hours. But it was the most perfect, wonderful last day on planet earth".

Kerry Huelin from Jersey Hospice cared for David in his final days, and said: "I was so privileged to play even a little part in it. They were a beautiful couple and David was so funny.

"There was so much laughter in that room when he was getting ready that morning. He was a joy to look after, he really was".

'He was a joy to look after, he really was'. Credit: ITV Channel

In a statement, the charity said: "At Hospice, our motto is 'live life to the full' - and we strive to make sure we help our patients and their loved ones do just that.

"It was an honour and a privilege for our team to put on Ali and David's Wedding".